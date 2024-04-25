President Biden and his campaign have spent the past several weeks courting a particularly skeptical group of voters: Democrats.
Why it matters: His targeted appeals to the Democratic base reveal a campaign that's currently more focused on energizing — or reclaiming — its core supporters than on making overtures to swing voters.
Driving the news: From blasting former President Trump on abortion rights to forgiving student loans to pressing for new climate goals, Biden has been trying boost his popularity among progressives, young people and people of color.
Support for Biden among those voters has been consistently lower than in 2020, according to polls.
Many of Biden's paid ads also target Hispanics and working-class Black men — key parts of the Democratic coalition that he appears to be struggling to keep in his corner.
The campaign has also been running an ad focused on concerns among many voters — including many Democrats — about his age. Biden speaks directly into the camera in that one.
The intrigue: The company Biden has been keeping recently is just as telling.
In April, Biden had two events with progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
And this week, Biden invited Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Air Force One to go toa climate change event.
What we're watching: Biden announced this week that he'll deliver the commencement address next month at Morehouse College, the historically Black institution in the swing state of Georgia.
Some aides felt the move leftward was necessary to keep the party unified with slim margins in Congress, but other Biden advisers still believe he ought to have been more aggressively centrist from the beginning.
The big picture: There's one major policy move that Biden is considering — a crackdown on the border with an executive order — that would indicate he's willing to forsake his party's base to let swing voters know he appreciates their concerns on immigration and crime.
Trump is also pursuing a base-first strategy to reclaim the White House, revving up his most ardent supporters by pledging to "free" convicted Jan. 6 rioters, close the southern border and drill for more oil.