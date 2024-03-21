One statistic is all it takes to understand the far-reaching effects of the Biden administration's new emissions targets for cars and light trucks. Why it matters: Between 2027 and 2055, the EPA claims the rule would cut 7 billion tons of carbon emissions. This is equivalent to eliminating at least a year's worth of U.S. emissions, from all sources.

Driving the news: The rule targets the heart of America's biggest source of greenhouse gases: transportation.

It aims to accelerate the transition to EVs and other low-emitting vehicles, without outright telling carmakers what models to sell.

Context: The final rule departs from the initial proposal in key ways that reflect market and political realities.

It allows manufacturers to include hybrid EVs and plug-in hybrids for meeting the emissions reduction requirements, in addition to battery powered EVs (The initial rule did not include such vehicles).

This reflects that the increase in EV uptake is slowing somewhat, and also incorporates union concerns about shifting to EV production lines too quickly.

It also slows the ratcheting up of emissions reduction requirements.

What they're saying: "These adjusted EV targets – still a stretch goal – should give the market and supply chains a chance to catch up," said John Bozzella, President and CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, in a statement.

By the numbers: A fact sheet provided to reporters shows that during the 2030-2032 manufacturing years, carmakers may choose to produce between 30% to 56% of new light duty vehicle sales as battery electric vehicles, with the rest consisting of a mix of other clean vehicle technologies.

The EPA calculates the rule would provide $100 billion of annual net benefits to society, including $13 billion in annual health benefits.

The intrigue: Many politicians, including presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, industry groups and others, are criticizing the rule as an "EV mandate."

While the rule would push carmakers to churn out many more EVs and hybrids, it would leave the specific car mix up to them.

It would also still allow the sale and driving of gasoline-powered cars.

The criticism of the rule as a de facto mandate is bipartisan, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) criticizing it in a statement Wednesday: "The federal government has no authority and no right to mandate what type of car or truck Americans can purchase for their everyday lives."

Yes, but: The rule would forcefully press the accelerator on the EV and hybrid transition, even if it does not contain a formal mandate.

Friction point: You can expect to hear a lot about this rule as the presidential election heats up.

What we're watching: Rule opponents will move to overturn this in court, and two senators are already trying to repeal it via legislation.