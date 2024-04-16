Live updates: Mike Johnson bites the bullet as ouster threat grows

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plans to unveil GOP leadership's highly anticipated foreign aid bills on Wednesday, doubling down even after a second House Republican declared they would support his removal. Why it matters: House Republicans' civil war has reached a new boiling point, six months after former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) became the first House speaker in U.S. history to be ousted from his post.

The latest

Johnson categorically refused to resign Tuesday after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a conservative on the powerful Rules Committee, said he would co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) "motion to vacate" over Johnson's plans to hold votes on foreign aid.

Johnson's plans will likely set up a weekend vote on approving funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, infuriating hardline Republicans who say the House should not take up foreign aid without addressing border security."

Some Democrats say they would save Johnson if he faces a motion to vacate, fearing that it would throw the House into chaos at a moment of multiple global crises.

In the meantime, Democrats are redoubling their pressure on Republicans to sign a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on the Senate's $95 billion foreign package, bypassing Johnson's more complex plan.

Context

Johnson has been in the job for just under six months, having been elected after a weeks-long speaker's battle that left the GOP conference bitterly divided.

A conservative Trump ally, Johnson has refused to bring Ukraine aid to the House floor until now out of fear of a right-wing GOP rebellion that could cost him his job.

Several Republicans have resigned from the House during Johnson's tenure, shrinking his razor-thin majority and leaving him virtually powerless to govern the chamber without Democratic support.

Former President Trump said last week that he stands with Johnson, but that has not stopped Greene, a MAGA firebrand, from ratcheting up her threats to remove him.

Trump was notably more circumspect on Tuesday, telling a reporter who asked about the growing threat to oust Johnson: "Well, we'll see what happens with that."

