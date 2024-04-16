House Republican frustrations boiled over on Tuesday after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) threw his weight behind a threat to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Why it matters: It's another blow to a battered and beleaguered Republican majority that has struggled to secure policy wins amidst chronic infighting.

"People are mostly frustrated and angry," said one House Republican.

Another Republican lawmaker said the GOP's steering committee should be "removing certain folks off committees."

Driving the news: Massie announced at Republicans' closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday morning that he was co-sponsoring a motion to vacate introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Massie's announcement was met with "booing," according to the House Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"People were just shaking their heads," said Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.).

Greene has suggested she would trigger the vote to oust Johnson if the House moves forward with a planned vote on aid to Ukraine.

What they're saying: "Many of us are growing tired of the motion to vacate theater, the waste of time and the waste of trust," said Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.).

Meuser said Republicans have "intense decisions" to make around foreign aid and the motion to vacate is "destructive" and "not helpful" for that.

"I'm frustrated. We've got the world on fire and a lot of work to get done here ... to threaten it again without any plan forward is, at best, silliness, [and at worst] it's unpatriotic," said Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.).

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told Axios it's "no way to support your leader, who's on your team. That's the frustration."

Zoom in: Several lawmakers said they were shocked by the move from Massie, a onetime leadership antagonist who became more cooperative under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Duarte told Axios: "I know he's a dyed in the wool libertarian ... but I was surprised to hear that kind of extremism."

"Massie was a surprise," said Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who called it a "distraction and an "unforced error."

The other side: "It's not just the right flank of the conference that is upset with [Johnson]. We have devolved into Lord of the Flies. There's no order. The rules are going down. There's no repercussions," said Massie.

Massie said he doesn't believe Johnson's "life experiences have equipped him for this job" and said "there's probably a dozen people I could be okay with whose life experiences have prepared them."

Of the prospect of Democrats saving Johnson, Massie said "that would not last, no, because I think people back home would get upset."

The bottom line: Duarte said there is a "real concern" Johnson is ousted because "when people do some things that are a little bit irrational, we don't know that they won't do things that are greatly irrational."

Axios' Juliegrace Brufke contributed reporting.