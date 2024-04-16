Conservative Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is joining Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in her efforts to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after the Louisiana Republican announced plans to bring multiple foreign aid bills to the floor. Why it matters: Johnson's speakership is in the most precarious place its been since taking over the gavel, coming under fire from conservatives over his handling of an array of policy issues.

Massie told the room he feels Johnson should resign and asserted he would co-sponser the motion to vacate.

Greene for weeks has threatened to force a vote on his ouster over Ukraine aid, doubling down despite former President Trump asserting he stands with Johnson.

Massie's comments were met with boos from the majority of the conference, two members confirmed.

"It's a clusterf**k," one member said, adding "Johnson got a round of applause."

"We are screwed," another member told Axios.

The big picture: Members have asserted that they don't want additional chaos with another ouster, but with the slim majority Johnson faces some of his most difficult hurdles yet.