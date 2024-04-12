Pittsburgh streets flooded as severe storms threaten Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic
Heavy rains flooded Pittsburgh-area streets and prompted water rescues Thursday night, as a severe storm system threatened parts of the eastern U.S. into Friday.
The big picture: A rare flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Pittsburgh, where up to 4 inches of rain had fallen just before 9:30pm Thursday from the extreme weather that's part of a storm system that unleashed tornadoes and heavy rains across much of the U.S. South this week.
State of play: The National Weather Service received over 200 reports related to severe weather from Tuesday night to Thursday evening — with at least 14 tornadoes striking Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The storm was blamed for at least two deaths.
- By Thursday night, the storm had shattered daily rainfall records in the Pittsburgh area and prompted water rescues and road closures across Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
- Officials in the Allegheny County borough of Etna issued an evacuation notification late Thursday for communities in flood zones or areas prone to flooding after a local creek reached 14 feet.
Threat level: "Severe thunderstorms may produce a few tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, isolated severe hail, and flash flooding across the upper Ohio River Valley and parts of the Appalachians," per a NWS forecast discussion early Friday that noted wind was another threat.
- The NWS warned of a level 2/4 slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians and said heavy rain would "continue to be a hazard on Friday throughout northern New England due to the combination of rainfall and recent snowmelt."
- Flood watches were in effect in parts of the Ohio Valley and between northern New Hampshire and central Maine due to the threat of flash and river flooding.
Zoom in: Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity was expected to continue throughout the night across the lower Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
- Severe thunderstorms, "scattered damaging winds, and isolated severe hail," were possible, the NWS said.
- "This severe threat also includes the central Florida Peninsula into this evening, but thunderstorm activity should drastically diminish across the eastern U.S. by Friday," it added.
- "The East Coast can expect strong southerly flow ahead of the system through early Friday and the potential for coastal flood hazards."
The bottom line: This large, deepening low pressure system will be the "driving force behind active weather throughout the eastern United States until early this weekend," the NWS noted.
Between the lines: Climate change is causing extreme precipitation events to be more intense and frequent.
- A warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, which provides added moisture and energy to storm systems.
Go deeper: Where homes will face the most flood risk in next 30 years
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.