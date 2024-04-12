Rescue crews rush to the aid of a woman who was trapped in a car sinking in rising waters on Pennsylvania Route 51 in Pittsburgh, per a Thursday night Pittsburgh Public Safety post. Officials said she wasn't injured. Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety/ Facebook

Heavy rains flooded Pittsburgh-area streets and prompted water rescues Thursday night, as a severe storm system threatened parts of the eastern U.S. into Friday. The big picture: A rare flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Pittsburgh, where up to 4 inches of rain had fallen just before 9:30pm Thursday from the extreme weather that's part of a storm system that unleashed tornadoes and heavy rains across much of the U.S. South this week.

State of play: The National Weather Service received over 200 reports related to severe weather from Tuesday night to Thursday evening — with at least 14 tornadoes striking Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The storm was blamed for at least two deaths.

By Thursday night, the storm had shattered daily rainfall records in the Pittsburgh area and prompted water rescues and road closures across Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Officials in the Allegheny County borough of Etna issued an evacuation notification late Thursday for communities in flood zones or areas prone to flooding after a local creek reached 14 feet.

Threat level: "Severe thunderstorms may produce a few tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, isolated severe hail, and flash flooding across the upper Ohio River Valley and parts of the Appalachians," per a NWS forecast discussion early Friday that noted wind was another threat.

The NWS warned of a level 2/4 slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians and said heavy rain would "continue to be a hazard on Friday throughout northern New England due to the combination of rainfall and recent snowmelt."

Flood watches were in effect in parts of the Ohio Valley and between northern New Hampshire and central Maine due to the threat of flash and river flooding.

Zoom in: Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity was expected to continue throughout the night across the lower Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Severe thunderstorms, "scattered damaging winds, and isolated severe hail," were possible, the NWS said.

"This severe threat also includes the central Florida Peninsula into this evening, but thunderstorm activity should drastically diminish across the eastern U.S. by Friday," it added.

"The East Coast can expect strong southerly flow ahead of the system through early Friday and the potential for coastal flood hazards."

The bottom line: This large, deepening low pressure system will be the "driving force behind active weather throughout the eastern United States until early this weekend," the NWS noted.

Between the lines: Climate change is causing extreme precipitation events to be more intense and frequent.

A warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, which provides added moisture and energy to storm systems.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.