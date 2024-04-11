18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump defends judge in classified documents case — again
Former President Trump said President Biden and others were "working overtime to try to illegally intimidate and harass" Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing Trump's classified documents criminal case.
Why it matters: Critics have called for Cannon to be removed from the case, questioning her competence and impartiality. Trump, who appointed Cannon to the bench in Florida, has stood by her despite attacking judges and legal teams in his other criminal cases.
- "They want her to act like the dishonest, politically biased and conflicted judges in New York," Trump, GOP presidential frontrunner, wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, "and not like the fair and impartial judge that she is."
- In addition to Biden, Trump attacked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, saying their tactics are part of a "corrupt ploy to 'play the ref.'"
Zoom out: Trump's first criminal trial for paying hush money to adult actor Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair is expected to begin on Monday in New York City.
- His legal team has successfully tried to delay court proceedings, justifying the tactic with his campaign for the November presidential election.
