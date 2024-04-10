Share on email (opens in new window)

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday partially granted special counsel Jack Smith's request to redact names of government witnesses in the case involving former President Trump's handling of classified documents. The big picture: The decision resolves a long dispute over revealing the identities of potential witnesses in the case, and will allow more records to become public.

"Although the Special Counsel's request remains sweeping in nature as applied to all potential government witnesses without differentiation ... the Court is satisfied that the Special Counsel has made an adequate showing on this issue" for now, Cannon wrote in the ruling.

Yes, but: Smith will have to justify each redaction.

The judge also ruled not to seal the substantive witness statements, given they don't identify the witness or others mentioned.

Catch up quick: Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

The trial was scheduled to begin next month but a delay is expected. Smith has proposed a July 8 start but Cannon has yet to set a new date.

