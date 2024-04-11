Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's memoir to publish in October

Share on email (opens in new window)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a rally in support of political prisoners in Prospekt Sakharova Street in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's memoir, "Patriot," will be published in October, highlighting his political career and campaign against authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. Why it matters: Navalny, who died in a Russian prison earlier this year, began writing the memoir shortly after he was poisoned in 2020.

"It is the full story of his life: his youth, his call to activism, his marriage and family, and his commitment to the cause of Russian democracy and freedom in the face of a world super-power determined to silence him," publisher Alfred A. Knopf said in a statement.

Catch up quick: Navalny died at 47 after exposing corruption in Putin's inner circle and forming the most effective political movement against the leader.

He had been in Russia's penal system for over 35 months before his death.

What's inside: The book, publishing on Oct. 22, includes never-before-seen correspondence from prison.

Navalny recounted attempts on his life and the lives of people close to him.

What they're saying: Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said the memoir, documenting his "unyielding courage" should inspire others to advocate for "what is right."

"The book is a testament not only to Alexei's life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship — a fight he gave everything for, including his life," she said in a statement.

Navalnaya, who had previously declined suggestions that she should enter politics, said after her husband's death that she would continue his fight.

Zoom in: Knopf will publish 500,000 copies in its first printing.

The memoir will be published in hardcover, as an ebook and in audio.

The bottom line: "It expresses Navalny's total conviction that change cannot be resisted and will come," Knopf's statement said.

