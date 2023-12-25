Skip to main content
Alexei Navalny located in Siberian prison after being reported missing

A screen shows jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as he arrives to listen to a hearing on an appeal lodged against a court decision to jail him for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism-linked charges, at a court in Moscow on September 26, 2023. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP) (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been located in a Siberian penal colony, two weeks after his lawyers said he was missing.

Driving the news: Navalny has been moved to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on X.

  • Yarmysh did not provide details as to how the Kremlin critic was located, but added that his lawyer visited him and Navalny is "doing well."
  • In a separate statement, Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said his legal team undertook hundreds of requests to locate him in the weeks he was missing.
  • "A complete block was placed on information about him. Even today, the Supreme Court says it doesn't know where he is," Zhdanov said on X.

Details: According to Zhdanov, the prison is known as "Polar Wolf" and is one of the most remote colonies in Russia.

  • "The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems," he said.
  • The penal colony is located almost 1,200 miles from Moscow.

Flashback: Navalny was given an additional 19-year prison sentence in August, after already being sentenced to 11 years on charges of founding extremist groups.

  • In reality, the organizations — which were founded to expose financial malfeasance in the Kremlin — were labeled as extremist only after they published investigations into alleged corruption by high-ranking Russian government officials, Axios' April Rubin writes.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Alexei Navalny's name in the headline.

