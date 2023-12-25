1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Alexei Navalny located in Siberian prison after being reported missing
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been located in a Siberian penal colony, two weeks after his lawyers said he was missing.
Driving the news: Navalny has been moved to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on X.
- Yarmysh did not provide details as to how the Kremlin critic was located, but added that his lawyer visited him and Navalny is "doing well."
- In a separate statement, Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said his legal team undertook hundreds of requests to locate him in the weeks he was missing.
- "A complete block was placed on information about him. Even today, the Supreme Court says it doesn't know where he is," Zhdanov said on X.
Details: According to Zhdanov, the prison is known as "Polar Wolf" and is one of the most remote colonies in Russia.
- "The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems," he said.
- The penal colony is located almost 1,200 miles from Moscow.
Flashback: Navalny was given an additional 19-year prison sentence in August, after already being sentenced to 11 years on charges of founding extremist groups.
- In reality, the organizations — which were founded to expose financial malfeasance in the Kremlin — were labeled as extremist only after they published investigations into alleged corruption by high-ranking Russian government officials, Axios' April Rubin writes.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Alexei Navalny's name in the headline.