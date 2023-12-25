Alexei Navalny located in Siberian prison after being reported missing

A screen shows jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as he arrives to listen to a hearing on an appeal lodged against a court decision to jail him for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism-linked charges, at a court in Moscow on September 26, 2023. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP) (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been located in a Siberian penal colony, two weeks after his lawyers said he was missing.

Driving the news: Navalny has been moved to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on X.

Yarmysh did not provide details as to how the Kremlin critic was located, but added that his lawyer visited him and Navalny is "doing well."

In a separate statement, Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said his legal team undertook hundreds of requests to locate him in the weeks he was missing.

"A complete block was placed on information about him. Even today, the Supreme Court says it doesn't know where he is," Zhdanov said on X.

Details: According to Zhdanov, the prison is known as "Polar Wolf" and is one of the most remote colonies in Russia.

"The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems," he said.

The penal colony is located almost 1,200 miles from Moscow.

Flashback: Navalny was given an additional 19-year prison sentence in August, after already being sentenced to 11 years on charges of founding extremist groups.

In reality, the organizations — which were founded to expose financial malfeasance in the Kremlin — were labeled as extremist only after they published investigations into alleged corruption by high-ranking Russian government officials, Axios' April Rubin writes.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Alexei Navalny's name in the headline.