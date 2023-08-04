Putin critic Navalny receives new 19-year sentence
A Russian court on Friday sentenced imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 19 more years in prison after convicting him of several extremism-related charges that the Putin critic says are politically motivated, AP reported.
The big picture: Navalny, a fierce foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was already serving more than 11 years in prison on an array of trumped-up charges.
- A Russian court in 2021 outlawed several organizations founded by Navalny, labeling them "extremist."
- The new sentence stems from charges which his allies argue retroactively criminalize his anti-corruption foundation's activities since its creation in 2011, per AP.
- Navalny predicted in a social media post Thursday that he would receive a long, "Stalinist" prison sentence.
What they're saying: "This verdict is politically motivated & demonstrates the continued instrumentalisation of the Russian legal system," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X Friday.
- "EU calls on Russia for his immediate & unconditional release," he added.
Between the lines: Navalny added that the term of the new sentence "doesn't really matter" because he is also facing separate terrorism charges that could bring another 10-year sentence.
- Last year Russia added Navalny and several of his allies to its list of terrorists and extremists.
- The new large prison sentence is intended to intimidate Russian citizens, Navalny added.
- Navalny warned in April that the new extremism charges could mean he will face life in prison.
Zoom out: Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissent since the start of the war in Ukraine last year.
- Russia detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges in late March — the first time Russia detained a U.S. journalist on spying charges since the Cold War. He remains in detention.
