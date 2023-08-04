Putin critic Navalny receives new 19-year sentence

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Alexei Navalny appears on a screen in Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony on May 24. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian court on Friday sentenced imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 19 more years in prison after convicting him of several extremism-related charges that the Putin critic says are politically motivated, AP reported.

The big picture: Navalny, a fierce foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was already serving more than 11 years in prison on an array of trumped-up charges.

A Russian court in 2021 outlawed several organizations founded by Navalny, labeling them "extremist."

The new sentence stems from charges which his allies argue retroactively criminalize his anti-corruption foundation's activities since its creation in 2011, per AP.

Navalny predicted in a social media post Thursday that he would receive a long, "Stalinist" prison sentence.

What they're saying: "This verdict is politically motivated & demonstrates the continued instrumentalisation of the Russian legal system," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X Friday.

"EU calls on Russia for his immediate & unconditional release," he added.

Between the lines: Navalny added that the term of the new sentence "doesn't really matter" because he is also facing separate terrorism charges that could bring another 10-year sentence.

Last year Russia added Navalny and several of his allies to its list of terrorists and extremists.

The new large prison sentence is intended to intimidate Russian citizens, Navalny added.

Navalny warned in April that the new extremism charges could mean he will face life in prison.

Zoom out: Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissent since the start of the war in Ukraine last year.

Russia detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges in late March — the first time Russia detained a U.S. journalist on spying charges since the Cold War. He remains in detention.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.