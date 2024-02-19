Alexei Navalny's widow says she will continue his Russian opposition work

Share on email (opens in new window)

Yulia Navalnaya attends the Munich Security Conference on the day Alexei Navalny's death was announced. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Getty Images

Alexei Navalny's widow said she will continue the Russian opposition leader's work to bring democracy to Russia. The big picture: Navalny, 47, died after being imprisoned after exposing corruption in Vladimir Putin's inner circle and forming the most effective political movement against Putin.

"I am going to continue the work of Aleksei Navalny and continue to fight for our country," Yulia Navalnaya said in a nearly 9-minute long video, per a translation by the New York Times.

"I call on you to stand beside me, to share not only in the grief and endless pain that has enveloped us and won't let go. I ask you to share my rage — to share my rage, anger and hatred of those who have dared to kill our future."

Between the lines: Navalnaya had previously declined suggestions that she should enter politics.

"In killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul," she said in the video per the NYT. "But I have another half left and it is telling me I have no right to give up."

In the video, Navalnaya also accused Putin of killing her husband, saying, "Putin took away the most precious thing that was my closest and most beloved person," per CNN.

She also claimed that Russian authorities were hiding Navalny's body until the Novichoks poison they used to kill him couldn't be detected. Navalny was previously poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent in August 2020.

Navalnaya gave no evidence to support the claim that Navalny was poisoned in the penal colony where he died.

Context: Navalny was held in Russia's penal system for more than 35 months. He was seen days before his death in a video joking and laughing with a Russian judge.

Russian authorities claimed Navalny lost consciousness and died while walking in an Arctic penal colony.

His death came weeks before the country's 2024 presidential election.

Russian authorities detained at least 387 people in 39 cities at vigils for Navalny over the weekend.

