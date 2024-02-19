Updated 2 hours ago - World
Police detain hundreds of Navalny mourners across Russia, watchdog reports
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony has moved many people across Russia to leave public tributes to the prominent Putin critic, and it's led to the arrest of hundreds of them.
The big picture: Spontaneous rallies honoring the 47-year-old have been held across Russia since news of Navalny's death broke on Friday.
- Police have detained at least 387 people in 39 cities in a crackdown on Navalny vigils — marking the largest wave of arrests at political events since 1,300 people were detained for protesting the "partial mobilization" of reservists for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, per the Russia-based human rights monitoring group OVD-Info.
Zoom out: Russian authorities have stepped up free speech crackdowns since Putin's forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
