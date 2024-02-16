Alexei Navalny has died, Russia's prison service says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, according to a statement from Russia's prison service. Navalny's team has not confirmed the news. The big picture: Navalny, 47, was imprisoned after exposing rampant corruption in Vladimir Putin's inner circle and forming the most effective political movement opposing the Russian leader. His death, if confirmed, has happened in the custody of the Russian state that persecuted him relentlessly.

Driving the news: Vice President Harris said Friday ahead of a speech at the Munich Security Conference that the U.S. was working to confirm the "terrible news" that Navalny had died.

"If confirmed, this would be a further sign of Putin's brutality. Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible," Harris said. She noted that Navalny's wife Yulia was present at the conference in Munich.

A spokesperson for Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, said on X that she did not have confirmation of Navalny's death. "As soon as we have some information, we will report on it."

Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said reports of the death had been shared with the Russian president.

The Russian penitentiary service said Navalny lost consciousness while walking in the Arctic penal colony to which he was relocated in December.

Navalny's team had warned repeatedly that he could be killed in prison, and worked to bring international attention to the appalling conditions in which he was being held. They reported that he had been denied medical care in multiple instances, and that other prisoners had been encouraged to torment him.

On Tuesday, Navalny reported that he had been given "15 days in a punishment cell."

Flashback: Navalny collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August 2020. After being transferred to Germany, doctors concluded he had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, a favorite of the Russian security services.

Navalny defiantly returned to Russia the following January, and was immediately arrested on the Kafkaesque charge of violating parole while recovering from the assassination attempt.

He was shuttled between prisons for the following three years, occasionally passing messages through his lawyers mocking Putin, opposing the war in Ukraine, or encouraging his family and supporters to continue their work.

Navalny's team has continued to publish investigations into the wealth and alleged corruption of Putin, his top aides and their families — most famously the "Putin's Palace" video that was viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube.

What to watch: President Biden said following a 2021 summit with Putin that he'd told the Russian leader there would be "devastating" consequences if Navalny died in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.