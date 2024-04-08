Trump’s abortion stance soothes vulnerable House Republicans

Former President Trump at a rally in Wisconsin on April 2, 2024. Photo: Daniel Steinle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Former President Trump found himself winning praise from an unusual cadre on Monday with his position on abortion: swing-district House Republicans. Why it matters: The former president stopped short of endorsing a federal abortion ban and said the issue should be left up to the states.

That gives Republicans further down the ballot room to break with anti-abortion groups by supporting exceptions and later cutoffs for abortion restrictions without opposing their party's likely nominee.

Driving the news: Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social on Monday that "now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both."

He also said he is "strongly in favor" for exceptions for rape, incest and the life-threatening situations, as well as IVF.

The comments were met with pushback from Trump's usual allies in the anti-abortion movement, as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

What they're saying: "Maybe the most helpful thing he's done in a while - smart," one swing-district House Republican told Axios on the condition of anonymity.

"Translate: No federal ban. Always exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother," the lawmaker added.

Asked about the video, Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) reiterated his position that "abortion policy should be left to states. I support access to first trimester abortion."

Between the lines: Abortion has been an electoral boon to Democrats and a difficult needle for Republicans to thread since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

The Supreme Court decision was credited with energizing Democrats that cycle and helping them perform better than expected.

This year, Democrats have looked to abortion-related ballot initiatives to try to drive turnout in elections up and down the ballot.

Zoom in: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who has criticized the GOP's embrace of anti-abortion policies – while occasionally supporting them – couched her recent embrace of Trump in those terms.

"One of the reasons I supported him in the primary was [because] he was the best candidate on women's issues. More aligned with me than the others," she told Axios.

"It's very important to me as a woman and as a mom that we have a president who gets it … Republicans cannot ignore the elephant in the room."

The other side: Some Democrats cautioned not to take Trump at face value given his trademark inconsistency. "Let's wait a few weeks and see what his new position will be," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).