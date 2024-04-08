New Biden ad blames Trump as Texas woman says she nearly died after abortion ban
The Biden campaign released an ad Monday featuring a Texas woman who said she almost died because she was not able to get the abortion she needed following a miscarriage.
Why it matters: The ad places the blame on former President Trump for the state-level bans on abortion, like in Texas, that lawmakers have passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.
Driving the news: The emotional ad features Amanda Zurawski, an Austin woman who says she had a miscarriage after her water broke at 18 weeks.
- "Because Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection, an abortion," the ad reads.
- "Doctors were forced to send her home," it continues. Zurawski then "almost died twice" due to sepsis, the ad says.
- "The infection caused so much damage, Amanda may never get pregnant again," it adds.
The big picture: The 60-second ad comes the same day Trump said abortion should be left to the states, opting against weighing in on a national ban.
- Trump in his video announcement said he is "proudly the person responsible for the ending" of the landmark abortion ruling.
- Trump, who nominated three of the conservative justices responsible for the ruling being overturned, has frequently taken credit for the court's decision.
- The Biden campaign, which has made protecting abortion rights central to the president's re-election effort, has repeatedly hit Trump over his position on the issue and linked him to the strict state-level abortion laws that have since been enacted.
What they're saying: "No woman should be forced into the situation Amanda was — being denied medical care and almost dying because of Texas' abortion ban," Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a press release.
- "But that is the reality in the United States of America today made possible only because of Donald Trump – a nightmare that he brags about."
- The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
What to watch: The Biden campaign said the ad is part of a $30 million spring ad campaign.
- It will air in battleground states on local broadcast and cable television, digitally, and on national cable.
