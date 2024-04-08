New Biden ad blames Trump as Texas woman says she nearly died after abortion ban

President Biden delivers remarks in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on April 3. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign released an ad Monday featuring a Texas woman who said she almost died because she was not able to get the abortion she needed following a miscarriage. Why it matters: The ad places the blame on former President Trump for the state-level bans on abortion, like in Texas, that lawmakers have passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Driving the news: The emotional ad features Amanda Zurawski, an Austin woman who says she had a miscarriage after her water broke at 18 weeks.

"Because Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection, an abortion," the ad reads.

"Doctors were forced to send her home," it continues. Zurawski then "almost died twice" due to sepsis, the ad says.

"The infection caused so much damage, Amanda may never get pregnant again," it adds.

The big picture: The 60-second ad comes the same day Trump said abortion should be left to the states, opting against weighing in on a national ban.

Trump in his video announcement said he is "proudly the person responsible for the ending" of the landmark abortion ruling.

Trump, who nominated three of the conservative justices responsible for the ruling being overturned, has frequently taken credit for the court's decision.

The Biden campaign, which has made protecting abortion rights central to the president's re-election effort, has repeatedly hit Trump over his position on the issue and linked him to the strict state-level abortion laws that have since been enacted.

What they're saying: "No woman should be forced into the situation Amanda was — being denied medical care and almost dying because of Texas' abortion ban," Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a press release.

"But that is the reality in the United States of America today made possible only because of Donald Trump – a nightmare that he brags about."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What to watch: The Biden campaign said the ad is part of a $30 million spring ad campaign.

It will air in battleground states on local broadcast and cable television, digitally, and on national cable.

Go deeper: Dystopian split-screen: Trump claims "bloodbath" as Biden seizes on abortion