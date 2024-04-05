Former President Trump in Miami on June 13, 2023. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A group of House Democrats on Friday introduced legislation on Friday to rename a federal prison in Miami after former President Trump. Why it matters: It's a response to a bill proposed by several House Republicans to rename Dulles Airport in D.C. after the ex-president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Driving the news: The two-page measure would redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution."

It is being introduced by Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who represents a district that Dulles Airport falls within; Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who represents part of Greater Miami; and John Garamendi (D-Calif.).

Between the lines: The bill is a pithy way of drawing attention to the 91 state and federal criminal charges Trump is facing across four cases.

One of those cases is in Florida, related to the former president's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The bill also comes as the 118th Congress has passed very little actual legislation beyond must-pass government funding bills.

What they're saying: "When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison," Connolly said in a statement.

"I see no reason to wait. ... I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."

Moskowitz said in a statement, "Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings, but he's never had his name on a federal building before, and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality."

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that it is Dulles Airport, not Reagan Airport, that a House Republican bill seeks to rename after Trump.