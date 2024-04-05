Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami prison after Trump
A group of House Democrats on Friday introduced legislation on Friday to rename a federal prison in Miami after former President Trump.
Why it matters: It's a response to a bill proposed by several House Republicans to rename Dulles Airport in D.C. after the ex-president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.
Driving the news: The two-page measure would redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution."
- It is being introduced by Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who represents a district that Dulles Airport falls within; Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who represents part of Greater Miami; and John Garamendi (D-Calif.).
Between the lines: The bill is a pithy way of drawing attention to the 91 state and federal criminal charges Trump is facing across four cases.
- One of those cases is in Florida, related to the former president's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
- The bill also comes as the 118th Congress has passed very little actual legislation beyond must-pass government funding bills.
What they're saying: "When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison," Connolly said in a statement.
- "I see no reason to wait. ... I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."
- Moskowitz said in a statement, "Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings, but he's never had his name on a federal building before, and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality."
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that it is Dulles Airport, not Reagan Airport, that a House Republican bill seeks to rename after Trump.