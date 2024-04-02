Biden, Xi speak for first time since November summit

Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping after a meeting at the APEC Summit in California in November 2023. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call Tuesday to discuss a variety of economic, military and political issues related to the U.S.-China bilateral relationship. Why it matters: It's the first time Biden and Xi have spoken one-on-one since their meeting at the APEC summit last November. The conversation is a part of an effort between the two world powers to maintain communication.

"Both sides realized that it's important to do that to really manage the relationship in a more responsible fashion," a senior administration official told reporters in a background call Monday night.

The official said that no such calls were held between the November 2022 and November 2023 summits.

The big picture: During the call, Biden emphasized the need to maintain "peace and stability" in the Taiwan strait, per a White House readout.

Xi has dialed up his rhetoric on Beijing's claim to Taiwan in recent months.

The two leaders also discussed trade issues, including China's continued trade with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, per the readout.

They also discussed their joint effort to counter trade in illegal narcotics — a follow up of their November pledge to curb the flow chemical precursors to fentanyl.

Biden and Xi also discussed risks associated with artificial intelligence, per the readout.

Zoom in: The two leaders also discussed Congress' effort to crack down on TikTok, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Biden emphasized the federal legislation being considered was "not about a ban" of TikTok and is intended to protect U.S. national security and data security interests, Kirby said.

What to watch: The call comes ahead of two major trips to China by Biden administration officials.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to travel to China later this week and intends to press her Chinese counterparts about what the U.S. perceives as China's overproduction of green technology.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also set to visit China "in the coming weeks," the senior administration official said Monday.

Editor's note: This story was updated with comments from a White House press briefing.