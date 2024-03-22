Kate Middleton says she's in "early stages" of cancer treatment

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends the Shaping Us National Symposium on Nov. 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving chemotherapy, the princess announced in a video Friday. The big picture: The revelation comes after widespread speculation about her well-being after edited photos of her and her children were released by Kensington Palace, capturing the world's attention and launching a web of conspiracy theories online.

Zoom in: The princess, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and has since stepped away from her official duties.

She said in the video that the surgery was successful and it was thought at the time that her condition was noncancerous. But tests later showed evidence of cancer.

The princess said her medical team advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and she is now in the early stages of that treatment.

She did not specify what type of cancer she was diagnosed with.

What she's saying: "This of course, came as a huge shock," the princess said. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She said it has taken them time to explain what's going on to their children, "and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."

She asked for privacy while she completes her treatment.

Zoom out: Buckingham Palace announced last month that King Charles III, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after being treated for a benign prostate enlargement.

The palace did not specify the type or stage of his condition either.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.