Kate Middleton says she's in "early stages" of cancer treatment
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving chemotherapy, the princess announced in a video Friday.
The big picture: The revelation comes after widespread speculation about her well-being after edited photos of her and her children were released by Kensington Palace, capturing the world's attention and launching a web of conspiracy theories online.
Zoom in: The princess, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and has since stepped away from her official duties.
- She said in the video that the surgery was successful and it was thought at the time that her condition was noncancerous. But tests later showed evidence of cancer.
- The princess said her medical team advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and she is now in the early stages of that treatment.
- She did not specify what type of cancer she was diagnosed with.
What she's saying: "This of course, came as a huge shock," the princess said. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
- She said it has taken them time to explain what's going on to their children, "and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."
- She asked for privacy while she completes her treatment.
Zoom out: Buckingham Palace announced last month that King Charles III, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after being treated for a benign prostate enlargement.
- The palace did not specify the type or stage of his condition either.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.