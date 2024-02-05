King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

Share on email (opens in new window)

King Charles III leaves the London Clinic on Jan. 29. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday.

The big picture: The palace did not specify what form or stage of cancer the king has been diagnosed with, but noted that he will be temporarily postponing public-facing duties.

The statement added that he is undergoing treatment for the cancer and will continue "undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added.

State of play: King Charles was discharged from the hospital last week after being treated for a benign prostate enlargement.

During this recent procedure, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and subsequent tests revealed the cancer diagnosis, the statement noted.

Buckingham Palace added that the king had chosen to share the news of his diagnosis in order to avoid speculation and "assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Zoom out: King Charles III ascended to the British throne just last year, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The disclosure from the palace comes days after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged that he had failed to correctly handle his own recent hospitalization — an incident that caused controversy in the U.S.

This story has been updated with additional details.