A Michigan pro-Trump attorney facing criminal charges in a state investigation into alleged attempts to tamper with voting machines was arrested Monday following a hearing in a separate case regarding disseminating internal emails from Dominion Voting Systems. The big picture: The U.S. Marshals Service said Stefanie Lambert was arrested after the conclusion of the D.C. hearing, where she represented ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne in his defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion, the Detroit News first reported.

Lambert was arrested after a Michigan judge issued a bench warrant in her criminal case over failing to appear in state court, where she's facing four felony charges.

Driving the news: Lambert was recently hired as an attorney for Byrne in the Dominion case, in which the company accuses him of making false statements about its voting machines in the 2020 election.

Dominion is seeking to have Lambert removed from the case following her public leaking of thousands of the voting machine company's internal emails.

Lambert remained in the courtroom when other lawyers left and U.S. marshals entered, according to multiple reports.

"The U.S. Marshals Service can confirm the arrest of Stefanie Lambert earlier this afternoon," per a U.S. Marshals Service media statement late Monday. "Lambert is currently being held on local charges."

What they're saying: Lambert's Michigan defense attorney, Daniel Hartman, told the Washington Post that her failure to appear in state court "was not willful," it was due to "mixed messages" concerning fingerprinting as she challenged legal orders.

Zoom out: Lambert has repeatedly questioned President Biden's election win and was sanctioned in federal court in 2021 for filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn Michigan's results.

She was charged last August over allegations that she conspired to tamper with voting machines with the aim of finding proof of fraud and has pleaded not guilty in the Michigan case.

