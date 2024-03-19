Scoop: House GOP feels out Democrats on new Israel aid vote

House Republicans are quietly sounding out Democrats on another vote on a standalone Israel aid package, sources in both parties told Axios. Why it matters: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) floated a new Israel aid vote last week in response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) call for new elections in Israel.

Democrats have resisted efforts to pass Israel aid on its own without money for Taiwan, Palestinian civilians and, most importantly, Ukraine.

What we're hearing: One idea that has been floated to attract Democratic votes for an Israel aid package is tying it to humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a senior Republican and two senior Democratic sources.

The bill would be voted on under suspension — a process that bypasses the party-line procedural hurdles Republicans have struggled to get past but requires bills to pass with a two-thirds majority.

Any supplemental deal would be conditioned on an agreement to restrict money for UNRWA — the Palestinian refugee organization rocked by allegations of employees' involvement in the Oct. 7 attack — in an appropriations bill funding the State Department.

Yes, but: Democratic leadership is disinclined to agree to such a deal and would likely hold out for a bill that includes aid to Ukraine, all three sources said.

"They want all or nothing," the Republican source told Axios.

One Democratic source said Republicans are "simply attempting to play politics with Schumer's remarks" last week and "think there is fragility in the [Democrat]/Israel relationship that they can expose."

Democrats are trying to force a vote on a $95 billion Senate bill with funds for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and Palestinian civilians.

The backdrop: Republicans tried and failed to pass a standalone Israel aid bill under that process last month, with 46 Democrats voting for it and 14 Republicans against it — putting it well short of the necessary 290 votes.

Some Democrats pointed to the lack of aid to Palestinians as a key sticking point.

But the broader objection of Democrats — and the White House, which threatened a veto — is that the bill would have undermined aid to Ukraine.

The bottom line: "I'm just hopeful we can get the entire Senate supplemental," centrist Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) told Axios.