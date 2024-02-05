Biden threatens veto of House GOP’s Israel bill

The White House said Monday that President Biden would veto a standalone Israel aid package that the House is planning to vote on this week.

Why it matters: The announcement may blunt Democratic support for the GOP bill and reduce pressure on the Senate to hold a vote on it.

What they’re saying: The White House Office of Management and Budget, in a statement of administraion policy, cast the bill as a “cynical political maneuver” to weaken the bipartisan Senate national security package.

“The Administration strongly opposes this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin's aggression … and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians,” OMB said.

The statement called for both chambers to vote on the Senate bill instead.

Between the lines: House Republican leadership will likely need Democratic votes to make up for conservative hardliners who say they won’t vote for the bill because it isn’t paid for.