Biden threatens veto of House GOP’s Israel bill
The White House said Monday that President Biden would veto a standalone Israel aid package that the House is planning to vote on this week.
Why it matters: The announcement may blunt Democratic support for the GOP bill and reduce pressure on the Senate to hold a vote on it.
What they’re saying: The White House Office of Management and Budget, in a statement of administraion policy, cast the bill as a “cynical political maneuver” to weaken the bipartisan Senate national security package.
- “The Administration strongly opposes this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin's aggression … and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians,” OMB said.
- The statement called for both chambers to vote on the Senate bill instead.
Between the lines: House Republican leadership will likely need Democratic votes to make up for conservative hardliners who say they won’t vote for the bill because it isn’t paid for.
- While a handful of House Democrats have said they will vote for the bill, their leadership is increasingly discouraging members of the Democratic Caucus from doing so.
- GOP defections may be limited, however, with even some members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus saying they support the bill: “We’ve got to make sure [Israel] has what they need,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) told Axios.