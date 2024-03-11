Deadspin sold by G/O Media, editorial staff to be laid off

Jim Spanfeller, CEO, G/O Media, on Fourth Estate Stage during day two of Collision 2022 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

G/O Media, formerly Gizmodo Media Group, has sold sports blogging site Deadspin to European firm Lineup Publishing, a new digital media rollup company, CEO Jim Spanfeller announced in a note to staff Monday. Why it matters: The firm, which was acquired by private equity firm Great Hill Partners in 2019, has been slowly offloading sites as pressure mounts from investors to make a return on its investment.

Details: In the memo, Spanfeller said none of Deadspin's existing staff will move over with the site as part of the deal and the new owners will "instead build a new team more in line with their editorial vision for the brand."

Impacted staffers were notified Monday that they were being let go from G/O Media, marking the third round of cuts at the firm in less than a year.

Spanfeller said Lineup Publishing approached him about the sale and that the company was not "actively shopping Deadspin."

"The rationale behind the decision to sell included a variety of important factors that include the buyer's editorial plans for the brand, tough competition in the sports journalism sector, and a valuation that reflected a sizable premium from our original purchase price for the site," Spanfeller wrote in the memo.

"While the new owners plan to be reverential to Deadpin's unique voice, they plan to take a different content approach regarding the site's overall sports coverage," he added.

Catch up quick: G/O Media has been offloading sites and cutting staff gradually over the past year as it streamlines its focus to become more efficient.

The company shuttered its female-focused brand Jezebel and laid off 23 editorial staffers as part of a broader restructuring last November. It later sold Jezebel to Paste Magazine.

It sold its lifestyle website Lifehacker to Ziff Davis last March and laid off 13 staffers last June.

Flashback: Deadspin was founded in 2005 by then editor-in-chief Will Leitch. It was sold to Univision as a part of a broader set of sites linked to Gawker Media in 2016.

When Gizmodo Media sold to Great Hill Partners in 2019, tensions between Deadspin staffers and G/O Media executives caused a majority of staffers to flee and start their own site called Defector in 2020.

The big picture: Spanfeller told Axios in an interview earlier this year that despite the media industry's difficult market conditions, his plan wasn't to sell the entire company in 2024.

But Spanfeller said he will "chat with people from time to time about possible acquisitions" and sales.

