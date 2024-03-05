Biden's "uncommitted" vote problem ahead of Super Tuesday

Zoom in: The Democratic Socialists of America, which has more than 92,000 members and chapters in all 50 states, announced Sunday it's endorsing the movement, along with its local chapters.
The Colorado Palestine Coalition also said they were organizing a campaign to vote "noncommitted" in the state's Tuesday primary.
Ahead of the Minnesota primary, seven Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party legislators endorsed the "uncommitted" campaign.
Between the lines: Democratic lawmakers publicly and privately cautioned that the sizable anti-Israel protest vote in Michigan's primary was a warning sign for their party ahead of the November elections.
Staunch Biden allies and Israel supporters focused on the fact that the 13% "uncommitted" vote was roughly in line with what former President Obama saw in his uncontested Michigan primary in 2012, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.
What they're saying: "That message has been received," Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu told NPR last week.