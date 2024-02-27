"Uncommitted" driving primary turnout in Dearborn, election workers report

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud outside the Hanini Outreach and Community Center in Dearborn. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Dearborn voters are expected to make the biggest drop in the uncommitted campaign's bucket in Michigan's primary. Unofficial results are expected to come after 10pm Tuesday as Wayne County typically releases numbers after the state.

Why it matters: Journalists from across the world came to Dearborn Tuesday, where Arab Democrats upset with President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Gaza urged voters to support the "uncommitted" option in Michigan's primary hoping to send Biden a message at the polls.

Driving the news: Election workers told Axios Tuesday they believe the "uncommitted" campaign was driving voter turnout for two precincts at a Dearborn elementary school.

"We've already had more voters than we expected, we've already had as many as I expected to get all day," Mike Herman, an election worker and Dearborn resident, told Axios outside the polls.

Here's what we heard from voters at McDonald Elementary School:

Moneeb Elhady, of Dearborn.

Dearborn resident Moneeb Elhady usually doesn't vote in presidential primaries. He told Axios he came out, "to send Biden a message that people across Metro Detroit don't agree with providing Israel with weapons and political support."

Hassan Balhas

Hassan Balhas voted uncommitted and won't vote for Biden in November over his handling of the war in Gaza. At this point, he'd rather see Trump, he says. "Republicans and Democrats are the same. I work two jobs right now — I've never had to before under any president."

Resident Tom Igel, a longtime Republican voter, says he's voting for former President Donald Trump, "because that's my president."