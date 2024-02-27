"Uncommitted" driving primary turnout in Dearborn, election workers report

Driving the news: Election workers told Axios Tuesday they believe the "uncommitted" campaign was driving voter turnout for two precincts at a Dearborn elementary school.
"We've already had more voters than we expected, we've already had as many as I expected to get all day," Mike Herman, an election worker and Dearborn resident, told Axios outside the polls.
Here's what we heard from voters at McDonald Elementary School:
Dearborn resident Moneeb Elhady usually doesn't vote in presidential primaries. He told Axios he came out, "to send Biden a message that people across Metro Detroit don't agree with providing Israel with weapons and political support."
Hassan Balhas voted uncommitted and won't vote for Biden in November over his handling of the war in Gaza. At this point, he'd rather see Trump, he says. "Republicans and Democrats are the same. I work two jobs right now — I've never had to before under any president."
Resident Tom Igel, a longtime Republican voter, says he's voting for former President Donald Trump, "because that's my president."