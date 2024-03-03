The Democratic Socialists of America announced Sunday it's endorsing the push for primary voters cast ballots for "uncommitted" instead of President Biden ahead of Super Tuesday this week. Why it matters: The DSA's endorsement comes after over 100,000 Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for "uncommitted" in protest of the Biden administration's support for Israel's government in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

What they're saying: "With over 100k people voting "Uncommitted" in last Tuesday's MI primary to demand a permanent ceasefire, Biden is on track to lose the election to Trump unless he chooses to listen to the working class of this country and change course," the DSA said in a post to X.

"Defeat is certain if he fails to do so," added the DSA, which highlighted the killing of dozens of Palestinians in an incident around an aid convoy in northern Gaza.

"Over 30,000 Palestinians have already died; how many will be ENOUGH for Joe Biden to stop this war?"

Zoom out: The DSA has more than 92,000 members and chapters in all 50 states.

Local chapters of the DSA and the Colorado Palestine Coalition announced last week that they were organizing a campaign to vote "noncommitted" instead of Biden on Super Tuesday — when the state joins 14 others and one territory in voting in the primaries.

Biden campaign representatives did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.