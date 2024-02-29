Canada reinstates visa requirement for Mexican citizens amid asylum crisis

Canada will reinstate a visa requirement for Mexican citizens on Thursday, the same day President Biden and former President Trump, 2024 presidential frontrunners, traveled to Texas to discuss their immigration policies.
Why it matters: While the U.S. also handles a border crisis with Mexico, the move in Canada is intended to address an influx of asylum seekers into the country.
What they're saying: "This responds to an increase in asylum claims made by Mexican citizens that are refused, withdrawn or abandoned," Canadian governmentrepresentatives said in a statement.
"It is an important step to preserve mobility for hundreds of thousands of Mexican citizens, while also ensuring the sound management of our immigration and asylum systems."
What's next: The new rules go into effect on Thursday night.
Mexican citizens with a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa or who have held a Canadian visa in the past decade can apply for an electronic travel authorization if traveling by air with a Mexican passport.
People who don't meet those conditions will have to apply for a Canadian visitor visa.
The application process for Mexican citizens seeking a work or study permit will not change.
By the numbers: Asylum claims made by Mexican citizens reached a record high in 2023, at nearly 24,000 claims.
This figure rose from 260 in 2016 when the visa requirement was lifted.
Last year, about 60% of claims were rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada or withdrawn or abandoned by the applicant.
Mexican citizens made up about 17% of all asylum claims made in 2023 in Canada.