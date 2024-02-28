A gif of satellite images of the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning over the Texas-Oklahoma border on Tuesday. Satellite images: NOAA/NASA

Texas' massive Smokehouse Creek Fire exploded into the state's second-largest wildfire on Wednesday after forcing the evacuation of residents and workers at a nuclear facility on Tuesday. The big picture: The sprawling wildfire, burning from the Texas town of Stinnett into parts of neighboring Oklahoma, was 3% contained as it burned across some 850,000 acres on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in response to the Smokehouse Creek Fire and several other wildfires burning in the Panhandle.

Details: The Smokehouse Creek Fire is a cluster of several different fires that have spread across multiple counties in northeastern Texas and western Oklahoma.

It started around two days ago in Hutchinson County, Texas, and was estimated to have been 40,000 acres in size when Texas A&M Forest Service received a request for assistance.

The blaze grew from 100,000 acres to 500,000 acres in less than a day, averaging around 20,000 acres burned every hour between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

It was driven by the dry, windy and unseasonably warm conditions that have recently hit the region, the result of a freak summer-like warmup and a powerhouse Arctic cold front.

Zoom out: South of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the Grape Vine Creek Fire has grown to an estimated 30,000 acres and is 60% contained.

Several houses were destroyed in the Texas town of Fritch, home to around 1,800 people, from the 90,000-acre Windy Deuce Fire, which is burning north of Amarillo around Lake Meredith.

In total, at least five active fires remain uncontained across the region, according to InciWeb.

Threat level: Acreage burned estimates are preliminary, but Smokehouse Creek is already much bigger than the state's previous second-largest wildfire, the 366,000-acre Big Country Fire in 1988.

The largest fire in Texas history was the East Amarillo Complex, which torched 907,245 acres in 2006.

State of play: Critical fire weather this week has stretched across from the Texas Panhandle into Oklahoma.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday for residents in an area that included the town of Canadian, north of Amarillo.

The Pantex Plant, the primary U.S. nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility that's located near Amarillo, suspended operations and evacuated nonessential staff as a precaution due to a fire north of the facility.

"All employees have been accounted for and non-essential personnel are no longer on-site," Pantex said in a Tuesday night Facebook post.

Operations at the facility returned to normal on Wednesday and there was "no imminent wildfire threat to the plant at this time," Pantex wrote in a Wednesday afternoon update on Facebook.

What we're watching: Conditions were expected to improve on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures were expected to dip, winds die down and humidity increases from a weak low-pressure system moving in. Snow is also potentially arriving in parts of the region.

However, warmer weather is forecast to return this weekend.

Between the lines: Studies show that climate change is leading to larger, more frequent wildfires.

These fires exhibit more frequent instances of extreme behavior that makes them more difficult to contain, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.