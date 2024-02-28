Share on email (opens in new window)

Bumble slashed its workforce and announced a relaunch of its namesake dating app as the company seeks to attract younger users. Why it matters: Gen Z has expressed a lack of interest in dating apps, creating internal crises among the corporate companies behind them.

Zoom in: The Austin-based company plans to lay off 30% of its workforce, about 350 jobs, the company announced Tuesday as part of its latest earnings.

Bumble will relaunch the Bumble app in the second quarter of this year with a "compelling modern experience" that has a "stronger appeal to younger users," CEO Lidiane Jones said on Tuesday's earnings call.

New features include an easier way to create profiles, insights on profile pictures and better app performance, Jones said.

The intrigue: Tinder, the most popular dating app in Match Group's portfolio, also is looking to make profile creation easier.

The app is testing an AI feature called photo selector to recommend profile photos, Tinder CEO Faye Iosotaluno recently told Axios.

To reach younger people, Tinder also brought back its marketing efforts on college campuses.

The big picture: Millennials were behind Bumble, Tinder and other dating apps that launched and thrived in the 2010s.

But Gen Z has not shared that enthusiasm. 79% of U.S. college and graduate students said they do not use any dating apps, according to a Axios/Generation Lab survey conducted in October.

The bottom line: "I think there is a generational transition that we are seeing," said Jones, who recently took over as Bumble CEO after the app's founder stepped down.

"We think there is an opportunity to approach younger users differently to meet the need of more organic discovery of friendship, companionship, love and beyond," Jones added.

