Slack CEO to replace Bumble founder as head of dating app

Lidiane Jones speaks during a keynote at the 2023 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco in September 2023. Photo: Josh Edelson/Getty Images

Slack CEO Lidiane Jones will replace Whitney Wolfe Herd as chief executive at Bumble.

The big picture: Wolfe, who founded the dating app nearly a decade ago, will step down early next year into a new role as executive chair.

Jones has led Slack since earlier this year. She previously held roles at companies including Microsoft and Salesforce.

In her new role, Wolfe Herd will look toward innovating for the future of the company, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

reported. "I want to be the person who is able to look around the corner and innovate for the future of Bumble Inc., and to take us 10 years ahead," Wolfe Herd, 34, told the WSJ.

On Bumble, women make the first move.

The app has features for romantic, platonic and professional relationships.

Our thought bubble from Axios' Dan Primack: Salesforce has had troubles integrating some of its larger acquisitions, which led to Jones' ascension at Slack after founder Stewart Butterfield departed.

Bumble, meanwhile, has suffered from a dating app slump that's hit its shares and those of rival Match Group, which owns Tinder and Hinge.

Zoom out: Dating apps have dropped in popularity among college and graduate students nationwide, a group that advertising has targeted.

