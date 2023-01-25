Binge-watching TV shows could soon help you find love on a dating app.

Driving the news: Austin-based dating app Bumble this week announced a partnership with Netflix to create a game centered around the streaming service's most popular shows, including "Emily in Paris," "Squid Game," "Selling Sunset," "Stranger Things" and more.

The game, which will launch Jan. 30, allows users to ask TV show-themed questions of their matches such as "Which Netflix character would be your BFF?"

The game requires both people who have matched to answer the question before responses are revealed.

Why it matters: Finding common interests are an important part of connecting with friends and potential partners.

"We wanted to give people a way to find someone who gets them based on what they watch while leaning into 'if you know you know' Netflix references that have helped to spark many conversations," Magno Herran, vice president of marketing partnerships at Netflix, said in a statement.

By the numbers: A recent survey of Bumble users found that 72% of respondents have talked about TV and movies on a date, according to Olivia Yu, Bumble's Global VP of partnerships.

The survey also found that 78% of respondents say it's easier to talk to matches when they have the same taste in TV and film, and 59% of Gen Z respondents say liking the same TV shows and movies makes a match more appealing.

What they're saying: "What we watch says a lot about who we are, and this campaign is an exciting way for our community to connect over Netflix's breadth of genres and titles," Yu added.

The bottom line: The game will be available in the Bumble app every Monday through March 13.