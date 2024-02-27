House Democrats fume at Mike Johnson as government shutdown threat grows

House Democrats are seething at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as they press him to ignore hardliners' calls to allow a government shutdown.
Why it matters: Democrats see the window closing to prevent a partial shutdown on Friday unless Congress comes to a deal on funding legislation.
"The odds of a government shutdown go up every hour that we don't see legislative text for a budget vote," Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) told Axios.
What they're saying: "It's literally up to one person, the Speaker, and whether he'll ignore his far right obstructionist members and let us vote on them,"saidcentrist, swing-district Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio).
"The Speaker has a day or two to decide who comes first: the country or [House Republican] Chip Roy," Landsman added.
Johnson "needs to lead the United States Congress, not the Trump Congress," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
State of play: Johnson has just three days to pass the four appropriations bills needed to avoid a shutdown and is reluctant to put yet another stopgap spending measure on the floor.