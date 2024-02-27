Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Speaker Mike Johnson, right, at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Feb. 6. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans are privately worried that rank-and-file conservatives will embrace a full government shutdown if a deal isn't reached before this weekend, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Speaker Mike Johnson will have to choose between a deal with Democrats to avoid a partial shutdown, or siding with his most conservative members, who are itching for a shutdown fight.

"I think it could whet their appetite," one House Republican member said about how the House Freedom Caucus would feel about a partial shutdown starting this weekend.

"We feel like there's no plan, morale is really low," the House Republican told Axios.

Zoom in: Moderate Republicans consider shutdowns poisonous to their re-election chances.

Most of the conservatives who are OK with a shutdown hail from districts where their biggest re-election risk is in a GOP primary.

Between the lines: GOP members are pessimistic about tomorrow's White House meeting going well. Johnson told members Friday that another stopgap could be necessary to avert a shutdown while they iron out final details.

Another spending stopgap is possible, but April 30 is a hard deadline for Democrats, who won't support the 1% across-the-board cuts that would start after that date.

One member called Johnson "handcuffed" by his conference's most conservative members.

"The shutdown won't work no matter what we do, but especially because our messaging has been all over the place," another member told Axios.

What's next: A partial government shutdown starts this weekend absent a new budget or spending stopgap.