Mike Johnson cornered at "intense" White House meeting

House Speaker Mike Johnson departs the White House on Feb. 27. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was confronted from all sides on government funding and Ukraine aid during a White House meeting with President Biden and fellow congressional leaders on Tuesday.
Why it matters: The House is the primary sticking point in Congress' ability to head off a partial government shutdown set to begin March 1.
What they're saying: "It was an intense meeting, it was an honest meeting," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters.
Zoom in: Schumer said he and all other attendees, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), pressed Johnson on Ukraine aid as well.
The other side: Johnson told reporters House Republicans have been working in "good faith, around the clock every single day" on a spending deal.
Editor's note: This story was updated with comments from Johnson.