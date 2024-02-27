Mike Johnson cornered at "intense" White House meeting

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Speaker Mike Johnson departs the White House on Feb. 27. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was confronted from all sides on government funding and Ukraine aid during a White House meeting with President Biden and fellow congressional leaders on Tuesday. Why it matters: The House is the primary sticking point in Congress' ability to head off a partial government shutdown set to begin March 1.

What they're saying: "It was an intense meeting, it was an honest meeting," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Johnson "said unequivocally he wants to avoid a government shutdown."

"We made it clear that means not letting any of the ... appropriations bills lapse, which means you need some [stopgap bills]," Schumer added.

Zoom in: Schumer said he and all other attendees, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), pressed Johnson on Ukraine aid as well.

"The meeting on Ukraine was one of the most intense I've ever encountered in my many meetings in the Oval Office."

The other side: Johnson told reporters House Republicans have been working in "good faith, around the clock every single day" on a spending deal.

"We're very optimistic," he said. "I hope that the other leaders came out here and told you the same."

Johnson said the House is "actively pursuing and investigating all the various options" for passing Ukraine aid, but "the first priority of the country is our border."

Editor's note: This story was updated with comments from Johnson.