Hazmat teams respond to Donald Trump Jr.'s home after white powder found in letter

Hazmat teams work Monday at Donald Trump Jr.'s home in Jupiter, Fla. Photos: Axios source at the scene

A hazmat team and fire trucks were sent to the home of Donald Trump Jr. Monday afternoon after he opened mail and discovered white powder inside an envelope, a source told Axios. The big picture: Trump, the eldest son of former President Trump, was at his home in Jupiter, Florida, when he discovered the envelope containing a death threat and the substance, which investigators were working to identify on Monday night.

"The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly," a spokesman for Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. shared a copy of the letter with the Daily Caller, which published a photo of it. The Daily Beast first reported on the incident.

Zoom out: This is the second time Trump Jr. has been the target of a letter containing white powder.

In 2018, his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, was sent to the hospital on February 12 as a precaution after opening the letter containing powder, which law enforcement officials later determined was not harmful.

The man convicted in the 2018 case sent a similar white powder letter to the 2024 Republican primary frontrunner's other adult son, Eric Trump, during the 2016 presidential campaign that also turned out to be nonhazardous, prosecutors said.

Representatives for the Jupiter Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.