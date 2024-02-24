Why the apartment boom won't bring down rent for many

Data: CoStar; Note: CoStar rates multi-family buildings on architectural design, structure, amenities, site and certifications; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Across the country, renters with the deepest pockets are more likely than others to score a deal. Why it matters: A flood of new construction is pushing down U.S. rents at the high end, where there are often more apartments than renters who want them.

The big picture: Demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated.

Rent for middle-tier apartments nationally was up at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group, which rates buildings based on design, amenities, location and certifications.

U.S. rents generally are still above pre-pandemic levels, analysts say.

State of play: While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations.

Around 89% of the units completed from 2020 through 2022 are high-end, per RentCafe.

The high-rises that some areas built in recent years include perks like rooftop bars, pet decks and towel service.

What's next: It could be a few years before there's enough demand to soak up the excess supply that's overwhelming some markets like Austin, Texas and Phoenix, says Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics.

"We've got to get these buildings finished, and start filling them, without having more come online," Lybik tells Axios.

Be smart: Prices you see in the headlines are asking rents, meaning new leases only.

Rents usually don't come down for those who aren't moving, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The intrigue: It's not just rent deals. Another way to help fill fresh apartments is to hire an influencer.

Dallas-based content creator Kenzie Elizabeth recently promoted a high-rise there, and some off-campus apartments use student ambassadors.

What we're watching: The pipeline for new projects is already slowing as developers find it harder to get financing.

