Why the apartment boom won't bring down rent for many

State of play:While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations.
Around 89% of the units completed from 2020 through 2022 are high-end, per RentCafe.
The high-rises that some areas built in recent years include perks like rooftop bars, pet decks and towel service.
What's next: It could be a few years before there's enough demand to soak up the excess supply that's overwhelming some markets like Austin, Texas and Phoenix, says Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics.
"We've got to get these buildings finished, and start filling them, without having more come online," Lybik tells Axios.
Be smart: Prices you see in the headlines are asking rents, meaning new leases only.