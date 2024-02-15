1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Scoop: Daleep Singh to return to White House
A key architect of the Biden administration's economic sanctions on Russia is rejoining the White House, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Daleep Singh's return as the deputy national security adviser for international economics will allow him to pick up where he left off in April of 2022 — looking for innovative ways to punish Russia and help support Ukraine.
- With a $95 billion foreign aid package stuck in Congress, Biden officials are exploring how they can help Ukraine without Congressional authorization.
- One idea that is gaining currency is to use Russia's frozen sovereign assets, which are mostly held in Europe, as collateral for loans to Ukraine.
- Belgium has recently floated this idea to G7 countries, but Singh wrote about it back in December of 2022 in Barron's.
Driving the news: Singh, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, will take over from Mike Pyle, who is leaving at the end of the month.
- Singh has been working as the chief economist for PGIM Fixed Income.
The bottom line: The position, which reports to both the NSC and the National Economic Council, is one of the most important in the White House.
- As part of the portfolio, Singh will help coordinate the U.S. position at both the G7 and G20 summits.
- This year the G7 leaders will meet in June in India. The G20 summit is scheduled to occur in Brazil in November. after the U.S. presidential election.