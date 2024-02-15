Skip to main content
Scoop: Daleep Singh to return to White House

A middle-age male with a blue suit leans over the White House lectern in a press briefing

Daleep Singh, deputy national security advisor, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A key architect of the Biden administration's economic sanctions on Russia is rejoining the White House, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Daleep Singh's return as the deputy national security adviser for international economics will allow him to pick up where he left off in April of 2022 — looking for innovative ways to punish Russia and help support Ukraine.

Driving the news: Singh, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, will take over from Mike Pyle, who is leaving at the end of the month.

  • Singh has been working as the chief economist for PGIM Fixed Income.

The bottom line: The position, which reports to both the NSC and the National Economic Council, is one of the most important in the White House.

  • As part of the portfolio, Singh will help coordinate the U.S. position at both the G7 and G20 summits.
  • This year the G7 leaders will meet in June in India. The G20 summit is scheduled to occur in Brazil in November. after the U.S. presidential election.
