What to know about mass shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Authorities said a shooting just after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade ended on Wednesday afternoon had "no nexus to terrorism." The big picture: The shooting left one person dead and at least 22 people injured, officials said Thursday at a press conference. All three people detained, two of which are juveniles, have not been charged.

The latest: Police Chief Stacey Graves, who noted the investigation was "still very active," said "preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism."

Graves said the shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire."

Graves identified the deceased victim as 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was a mother of two and a prominent Hispanic DJ, per AP.

At least half of the victims, who range from ages 8 to 47, are under the age of 16, per Graves.

Catch up quick: Officials said Wednesday that the shooting broke out near a parking garage at the city's Union Station about 2pm.

A Children's Mercy Hospital spokesperson told reporters that 11 of the 12 patients admitted to the medical center following the shooting were minors whose ages were from 6 to 15 years old. Nine of those being treated had gunshot wounds.

Of note: President Biden, in online statements Wednesday, paid tribute to the Kansas City victims and demanded congressional action on gun violence.

He noted the incident had occurred "on a day that marks six years since the Parkland shooting" in Florida that killed 17 people.

"The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together," Biden said.

"And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can't be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul."

Zoom in: The Kansas City Police Department had said earlier that two people with arms were taken into custody as part of its investigation into the gun violence.

Police evacuated people from the station after the shooting and urged everyone to stay away from the parking garage and leave the area so medical personnel could treat victims.

The FBI and Kansas City Police Department established an online page for people to send video and other information in relation to the incident.

On Wednesday, Graves expressed anger at what happened, saying at a press conference that "the people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Graves said the city had over 800 law enforcement officers nearby the parade and commended the officers who responded to the shooting.

"I'm so proud of them that they ran into danger, getting two people into custody, and at the same time rendering life-sustaining aid to those victims," she said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said Wednesday that he and first lady Teresa Parson "were in attendance when shots were fired," but were unharmed. He paid tribute to the victims and thanked first responders.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) said he was inside the station at the time of the shooting.

"I don't want us to have to in our country — for every big event — think about a concern of being shot," he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement saying all their players and staff were safe following the shooting and paid tribute to those affected by it:

Several Chiefs players posted online tributes to the victims and Kansas City — including Patrick Mahomes, who offered prayers, and Travis Kelce who wrote he was "heartbroken" over the tragedy.

"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," Kelce added in a post to X.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.