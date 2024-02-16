Two minors charged in mass shooting after Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

People crouch after shots rang out near Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII championship rally on Wednesday in Kansas City. Photo: Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Two minors were charged on Thursday in connection to a mass shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and at least 22 injured. The big picture: They are being held on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a release. Additional charges are expected.

The shooting on Wednesday appeared to stem from a dispute between several people and had "no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism," police said.

Details: Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a prominent Hispanic DJ, died as a result of the shooting.

At least half of the victims were under 16.

Zoom out: There have been 50 mass shootings in 2024 so far, per the Gun Violence Archive.

