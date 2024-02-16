14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Two minors charged in mass shooting after Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Two minors were charged on Thursday in connection to a mass shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and at least 22 injured.
The big picture: They are being held on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a release. Additional charges are expected.
- The shooting on Wednesday appeared to stem from a dispute between several people and had "no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism," police said.
Details: Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a prominent Hispanic DJ, died as a result of the shooting.
- At least half of the victims were under 16.
Zoom out: There have been 50 mass shootings in 2024 so far, per the Gun Violence Archive.
