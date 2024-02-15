"No nexus to terrorism" in mass shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl parade, officials say

Share on email (opens in new window)

An FBI agent runs toward Union Station after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Officials said Thursday that there was "no nexus to terrorism" in the mass shooting on Wednesday near the Kansas City Super Bowl parade based on preliminary findings. The big picture: Authorities responded yesterday to the shooting that had occurred just after the parade ended. The shooting left one person dead and at least 22 people injured, including children.

What they're saying: Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday at a press conference that "preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism" and "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire."

Details: Graves identified the victim who died as 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

"We are still learning about her but know that she is beloved by many. To her friends and family — we are with you, and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder, " Graves said.

Lopez-Galvan was a mother of two and a prominent Hispanic DJ, per AP.

At least half of the victims, who range from ages 8 to 47, are under the age of 16, Graves said.

Of note: Two of the people detained are juveniles and authorities have recovered several firearms, according to Graves.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.