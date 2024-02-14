House Republicans have a George Santos hangover after losing his seat

The loss of George Santos' House seat to Democrats on Tuesday has Republicans who opposed his expulsion from Congress feeling vindicated. Why it matters: Some Republicans fear the result will accelerate their party's embrace of zero sum politics. "We always take away the wrong things," said one.

"We are inherently incapable of seeing the actual [problem]," the lawmaker added, predicting conservatives "will say we shouldn't have done that instead of getting our act together to do what's right."

What they're saying: "It was a big mistake," said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas). "Santos was a solid vote for the conservative voice and we kicked him out."

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) decried "virtue signaling" by Republicans who supported expulsion, saying "our chickens have come home to roost."

"We've got to start playing chess and stop playing checkers," Burchett added.

"That was a strong Democratic seat to begin with, and for however George Santos presented himself to win that seat, he was successful," said Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.).

Between the lines: "I think now ... those who made decision that George Santos should be expelled, if they're not having second thoughts, they're maybe reevaluating the entire process," said Alford.

"You may be able to remove someone from the House, but the repercussions could be greater than letting that person stay."

The backdrop: Santos was expelled in December after a House Ethics report found he engaged in a "complex web of unlawful activity" including using campaign funds on lavish personal expenses.

The report and Santos' two federal indictments were the last straws for House members in both parties.

Despite GOP leadership's opposition to expulsion, Republicans split evenly on the vote: 105 voted to expel Santos and 112 voted against it.

In an election held Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi easily won back Santos' seat – narrowing House Republicans' slim majority.

What we're hearing: House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) message to colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning was that holding the seat was "always going to be tough," according to a lawmaker in the room.

Johnson did not reference Santos, but some members quietly expressed a sentiment of "jeez, we shouldn't have done that," the lawmaker said.

Johnson's office pointed to his opposition to expelling Santos in December on the grounds that he hadn't received full due process.

The other side: "George Santos was a con man and a crook and shouldn't have been a member of Congress," Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) told reporters.