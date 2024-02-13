GOP campaign arm endorses Kari Lake in toss-up Arizona's Senate race

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has thrown support behind right-wing firebrand Kari Lake in Arizona's U.S. Senate race. Why it matters: It the latest sign of former President Trump's influence over the Republican Party in the 2024 election cycle. It is also shows Lake has successfully made inroads with the establishment after her aggressive gubernatorial campaign in 2022.

Lake enjoys strong support from Trump, and has campaigned on his behalf.

The former TV news anchor rose in prominence in conservative circles despite her failed bid for governor.

She has propelled conspiracy theories and doubts around the 2020 election results — as well as her own gubernatorial loss.

What he's saying: "Kari Lake is one of the most talented candidates in the country," Daines said in a Tuesday statement.

"Kari is building out an effective campaign operation that has what it takes to flip Arizona's Senate seat in November. I'm proud to endorse Kari Lake for United States Senate."

The big picture: The Arizona Senate race will be one of the most competitive of 2024.

Independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — who has not yet announced a reelection campaign — is also facing a serious challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.

The seat is considered a toss-up for a general election.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not yet announced a reelection campaign.