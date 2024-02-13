Carnival Cruise Line will add a new 180,000-ton ship to its fleet that is expected to set sail in spring 2027, the Miami-based company said Tuesday. Why it matters: Carnival has rebounded from the pandemic with great demand for cruising, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, told Axios' Dan Primack at Axios BFD in Miami.

The big picture: Carnival Corporation said it's the first newbuild order placed in five years and the fourth Excel-class ship for the namesake brand.

The new ship like Carnival's other Excel ships — the Mardi Gras, Celebration and Jubilee — can carry 6,400-plus guests.

They are powered by liquefied natural gas, considered a cleaner burning fuel and one of Carnival's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Yes, but: Carnival's Excel ships are smaller than Royal Caribbean's 250,800-ton Icon of the Seas, which had its first voyage with paying passengers last month.

"Size doesn't really matter that much," Duffy said when asked if she feels pressure to have the biggest ship.

What's next: Celebration Key, Carnival's new private island, is opening in July 2025, Duffy said, noting it is a half-billion dollar investment.

More cruise ships are slated in the coming years for the Carnival Corporation family, which includes Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard and Holland America Line, CEO Josh Weinstein said in a statement Tuesday.

