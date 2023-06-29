Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cruise operators are the stock market's best performers in Q2

Matt Phillips
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals
Cruise lines topped the market in the second quarter.

Why it matters: The soaring sentiment buoying cruise operators suggests investors don't expect the American consumer to pull back on spending.

The latest: Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise reported that fiscal Q2 revenues doubled compared with last year, nearly hitting $5 billion — the highest level since 2019.

  • The rise in sales helped it cut its losses by nearly 80%.

What they're saying: Captains of the cruise industry say that despite the still-dour mood for many in the U.S. and globally, consumers are confident enough to book trips and shell out cash freely onboard.

  • "In North America, the booking curve is as far out as we have ever seen it," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein told analysts earlier this week.
  • "Onboard revenues were, once again, off the chart this quarter," he added.

Reality check: It's worth remembering that the cruise industry remains deeply beaten up from the total shutdowns of the COVID era — and the three operators charted above are all still posting losses.

  • Even after the remarkable rally the stocks enjoyed in recent months, both Carnival and Norwegian have share prices 60% lower than at the end of 2019.
  • Royal Caribbean, the outperformer, is still down more than 20% from pre-crisis levels.

