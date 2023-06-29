Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cruise lines topped the market in the second quarter.

Why it matters: The soaring sentiment buoying cruise operators suggests investors don't expect the American consumer to pull back on spending.

The latest: Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise reported that fiscal Q2 revenues doubled compared with last year, nearly hitting $5 billion — the highest level since 2019.

The rise in sales helped it cut its losses by nearly 80%.

What they're saying: Captains of the cruise industry say that despite the still-dour mood for many in the U.S. and globally, consumers are confident enough to book trips and shell out cash freely onboard.

"In North America, the booking curve is as far out as we have ever seen it," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein told analysts earlier this week.

"Onboard revenues were, once again, off the chart this quarter," he added.

Reality check: It's worth remembering that the cruise industry remains deeply beaten up from the total shutdowns of the COVID era — and the three operators charted above are all still posting losses.