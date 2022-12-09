11 mins ago - Economy & Business
Over-the-top cruise ship amusements
When it comes to amusement park rides, cruise lines are playing a game of one-upsmanship.
Why it matters: The pandemic left the cruise industry for dead, but lately it has come roaring back, thanks in part to an aggressive PR campaign and new attractions.
- The latest thrill is the Robotron, a clawlike people-shaker that will ply the waters of the Caribbean aboard the MSC Seascape.
- It's "a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests, flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea," MSC Cruise Lines says.
- Riders can select "their desired thrill level — a first among robotic arm rides — ranging from family-friendly to high-intensity."
The big picture: Carnival Cruise Lines was the first to "install a full-fledged roller coaster on a ship" last year when it put "Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster" on the Mardi Gras, according to TravelAgeWest.
- Disney Cruise Line promptly "upped the ante" with the AquaMouse, a water coaster.
What they're saying about the Robotron: "Yes, the ride flips passengers onto their backs, stomachs and completely upside down as they're suspended 174 feet above the water," Ashley Kosciolek writes for The Points Guy.
- "It wowed me more than I expected, with what I can only describe as an experience that's equal parts startling (rather than terrifying) and delightful."