Guests ride the Robotron, a robotic amusement ride, on board MSC Seascape docked in New York City. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC Cruises.

When it comes to amusement park rides, cruise lines are playing a game of one-upsmanship.

Why it matters: The pandemic left the cruise industry for dead, but lately it has come roaring back, thanks in part to an aggressive PR campaign and new attractions.

The latest thrill is the Robotron, a clawlike people-shaker that will ply the waters of the Caribbean aboard the MSC Seascape.

It's "a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests, flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea," MSC Cruise Lines says.

Riders can select "their desired thrill level — a first among robotic arm rides — ranging from family-friendly to high-intensity."

The big picture: Carnival Cruise Lines was the first to "install a full-fledged roller coaster on a ship" last year when it put "Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster" on the Mardi Gras, according to TravelAgeWest.

Disney Cruise Line promptly "upped the ante" with the AquaMouse, a water coaster.

What they're saying about the Robotron: "Yes, the ride flips passengers onto their backs, stomachs and completely upside down as they're suspended 174 feet above the water," Ashley Kosciolek writes for The Points Guy.