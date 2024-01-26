The Icon of the Seas heads to the dock during its first arrival into PortMiami. Photo: Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, leaves PortMiami Saturday for its first voyage with paying passengers.

Details: The 250,800-ton ship, which was blessed Tuesday by Lionel Messi, is the size of a small city and is divided into eight "neighborhoods," including a park with over 30,000 real plants.