46 mins ago - News
World's largest cruise ship embarks on first trip out of PortMiami
The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, leaves PortMiami Saturday for its first voyage with paying passengers.
Details: The 250,800-ton ship, which was blessed Tuesday by Lionel Messi, is the size of a small city and is divided into eight "neighborhoods," including a park with over 30,000 real plants.
- It can carry nearly 8,000 people — about the size of Surfside and Bal Harbour's combined populations.
- There are six waterslides, seven pools and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges.
- Icon will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations, and as of press time, tickets for a February cruise were available for as low as $3,200.
