Feb 13, 2024 - Business
F1 Miami's Epp: Hamilton's move to Ferrari is "John Lennon going and singing for the Rolling Stones"
Tyler Epp, president of F1 Miami Grand Prix, used a head-exploding pop culture reference to describe Lewis Hamilton's upcoming move from Mercedes to Ferrari: "John Lennon going and singing for the Rolling Stones."
Why it matters: Hamilton is one of the most decorated drivers in Formula 1 history and now joins forces with the sport's oldest and most successful team.
What they're saying: Speaking alongside Epp at Axios' BFD event in Miami, MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad pointed out that "The market cap of Ferrari went up $8-9 billion the day Lewis' deal was announced."
- "The sport has 20 drivers and 20 celebrities as a result. It's a celebrity-making platform," Moorad continued.
What's next: The huge interest surrounding Hamilton's shocking move comes as the sports has grown tremendously in the U.S. But Moorad was bearish on further expansion.
- "It may be near capacity in terms of the number of races," he said. "We've seen the strain that it puts, going from 23 to 24."
- Added Epp: "If it starts to take away from any of our promoter family, we're going to be against it."