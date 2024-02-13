Tyler Epp, president of F1 Miami Grand Prix, used a head-exploding pop culture reference to describe Lewis Hamilton's upcoming move from Mercedes to Ferrari: "John Lennon going and singing for the Rolling Stones." Why it matters: Hamilton is one of the most decorated drivers in Formula 1 history and now joins forces with the sport's oldest and most successful team.

What they're saying: Speaking alongside Epp at Axios' BFD event in Miami, MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad pointed out that "The market cap of Ferrari went up $8-9 billion the day Lewis' deal was announced."

"The sport has 20 drivers and 20 celebrities as a result. It's a celebrity-making platform," Moorad continued.

What's next: The huge interest surrounding Hamilton's shocking move comes as the sports has grown tremendously in the U.S. But Moorad was bearish on further expansion.