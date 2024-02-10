Another House GOP committee chair announces 2024 retirement
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), the chair of the House Select Committee on China, said Saturday he will not seek reelection in November.
Why it matters: Gallagher is the fourth Republican committee chair to announce their retirement in 2024 and the second just this week.
What he's saying: "The Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives," Gallagher said in a statement.
- "Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election."
The backdrop: A 39-year-old former Marine who served in the Iraq War, Gallagher has represented his Green Bay-based district since 2017.
- He is widely viewed as a rising star and was the GOP's desired recruit to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) this cycle, but he passed on a run.
Between the lines: Gallagher's announcement comes just days after his controversial vote against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
- His defection, along with those of Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) led to the impeachment effort failing.
- Gallagher has faced significant backlash for his vote from allies of former President Trump — including threats of a primary challenge — for his vote.
The big picture: Gallagher's retirement adds to an already historic rate of House retirements in both parties, but especially among top Republicans.
- House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas), Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Energy & Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) are all retiring.
- So are many senior Republican members of powerful House committees, with Energy & Commerce alone losing more than a half dozen members.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional retirements.