Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), the chair of the House Select Committee on China, said Saturday he will not seek reelection in November.

Why it matters: Gallagher is the fourth Republican committee chair to announce their retirement in 2024 and the second just this week.

What he's saying: "The Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives," Gallagher said in a statement.

"Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election."

The backdrop: A 39-year-old former Marine who served in the Iraq War, Gallagher has represented his Green Bay-based district since 2017.

He is widely viewed as a rising star and was the GOP's desired recruit to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) this cycle, but he passed on a run.

Between the lines: Gallagher's announcement comes just days after his controversial vote against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

His defection, along with those of Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) led to the impeachment effort failing.

Gallagher has faced significant backlash for his vote from allies of former President Trump — including threats of a primary challenge — for his vote.

The big picture: Gallagher's retirement adds to an already historic rate of House retirements in both parties, but especially among top Republicans.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas), Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Energy & Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) are all retiring.

So are many senior Republican members of powerful House committees, with Energy & Commerce alone losing more than a half dozen members.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional retirements.