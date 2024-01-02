Another House Republican plans early exit from Congress
On the heels of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's departure from Congress, Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) is planning an earlier-than-expected departure this month to become president of Youngstown State University.
Why it matters: Johnson's resignation will leave House Republicans down yet another vote as they try to pass key spending bills with a razor-thin majority.
- Republicans will be down to just 219 seats to Democrats' 213 once Johnson leaves.
Driving the news: Johnson formally submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, according to a letter sent out by YSU Board of Trustees chair Michael Peterson.
- Peterson said Johnson's resignation will take effect on Jan. 21, and that he will begin work at the university the next day.
- "With his contract indicating he would start prior to March 15, 2024, we are excited to have him on campus earlier than anticipated," Peterson added.
The big picture: Johnson's planned exit comes amid a historic deluge of retirements from House members in both parties.
- At least two dozen Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans are planning to leave Congress this year.
- Many lawmakers have cited burnout from the recent chaos and longstanding dysfunction in Congress as key factors.
Zoom in: A relative moderate in the House GOP conference, Johnson is a member of the centrist Republican Governance Group, the pragmatist Main Street Caucus and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
- Johnson was also a McCarthy supporter, lamenting the former speaker's ouster in October: "Kevin McCarthy should have never been deposed from the speakers' seat," Johnson said at the time.
What's next: Several events in February could further shift the House's seat math.
- Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) is planning to step down to take a role at a performing arts center in his Buffalo-based district.
- The special election to replace former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was expelled last month, will take place Feb. 13.